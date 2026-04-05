Trump says missing US jet pilot rescued in 'daring' operation

United States President Donald Trump has confirmed the successful rescue of a US fighter jet pilot from Iran . He hailed the operation as one of the most complex search-and-rescue missions in recent military history. The pilot was rescued after an F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down over central Iran by Iranian air defenses on Friday.

Presidential announcement Pilot injured but safe: Trump In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History." He added that the pilot had been injured but was now "SAFE and SOUND!" The operation reportedly involved dozens of aircraft armed with the "most lethal weapons in the world," under Trump's direction.

Double rescue Two pilots rescued separately The second crew member of the downed F-15E Strike Eagle was also rescued in a separate operation. The first crew member had been recovered earlier, but this was not publicly confirmed at the time due to operational sensitivities, Trump wrote. Both rescues are historic as they mark the first time two US pilots have been rescued separately from deep inside enemy territory.

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