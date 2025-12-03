Trump calls Somali immigrants 'garbage' amid US crackdown

United States President Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on Somali immigrants, calling them "garbage" and saying they should be sent back to their home country. He said Somalia "stinks" and is "no good for a reason," adding, "They contribute nothing. I don't want them in our country." The remarks were made during a cabinet meeting as his administration intensifies immigration enforcement against undocumented Somalis in Minnesota. Trump also targeted Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, of Somali ethnicity, calling her "garbage."

Community support Trump's remarks spark controversy, Minneapolis mayor responds Trump's comments have sparked a backlash, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey coming out in support of the Somali community. Frey said, "To our Somali community, we love you, and we stand with you." He stressed that targeting Somali people could lead to violations of due process and wrongful detentions of American citizens who look Somali. The Mayor of St Paul reportedly said that Trump's remarks about Somali immigrants were reckless and dangerous.

Enforcement details US intensifies immigration enforcement in Minnesota The New York Times reported that immigration enforcement in the Minneapolis-St Paul area would be ramped up this week. The operation would involve "strike teams" of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other federal officers, with around 100 agents deployed from across the country. This escalation comes after several fraud cases involving Somali residents who allegedly defrauded the state for reimbursements on meals, medical care, housing, and autism services.