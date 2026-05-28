Trump says US 'not satisfied' with Iran's peace deal yet
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with the peace deal proposals from Iran to end their ongoing war. In a cabinet meeting, he said while Iran is "intent on a deal," key differences remain. "They want very much to make a deal. So far they haven't gotten there ... we're not satisfied with it, but we will be," he said. If no agreement were reached, Trump warned, he was ready to "finish the job."
Sticking points
Strait of Hormuz a major sticking point
One major sticking point in the negotiations is the status of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran had closed it when the war started, and the US Navy had since blockaded Iranian ports. During the cabinet meeting, Trump insisted any peace agreement must keep this strait open to all: "We'll watch over it, but nobody's going to control it." Trump also appeared to threaten US ally Oman, saying, "Oman will behave...like everybody else, or we'll have to blow them up."
Proposal rejection
Iran's draft deal
Trump's remarks came hours after Iranian state TV reported what it claimed was a draft of an initial, unofficial framework for an agreement between Iran and the US to end their conflict. According to the draft framework, Iran would return commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within a month, while the US would withdraw military forces from Iran and lift the naval blockade.
Deal concerns
White House dismisses report
State TV said the MoU, which excludes military vessels and envisions Iran overseeing ship traffic across the strait in collaboration with Oman, has not yet been finalized, and Tehran will take no action without "tangible verification." It further said that if a final agreement was reached within 60 days, it may be approved as a binding UN Security Council resolution. However, the White House dismissed this as "not true" and a "complete fabrication."