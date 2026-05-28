Trump says US 'not satisfied' with Iran's peace deal yet 

United States President Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with the peace deal proposals from Iran to end their ongoing war. In a cabinet meeting, he said while Iran is "intent on a deal," key differences remain. "They want very much to make a deal. So far they haven't gotten there ... we're not satisfied with it, but we will be," he said. If no agreement were reached, Trump warned, he was ready to "finish the job."

Sticking points Strait of Hormuz a major sticking point One major sticking point in the negotiations is the status of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran had closed it when the war started, and the US Navy had since blockaded Iranian ports. During the cabinet meeting, Trump insisted any peace agreement must keep this strait open to all: "We'll watch over it, but nobody's going to control it." Trump also appeared to threaten US ally Oman, saying, "Oman will behave...like everybody else, or we'll have to blow them up."

Proposal rejection Iran's draft deal Trump's remarks came hours after Iranian state TV reported what it claimed was a draft of an initial, unofficial framework for an agreement between Iran and the US to end their conflict. According to the draft framework, Iran would return commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within a month, while the US would withdraw military forces from Iran and lift the naval blockade.

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