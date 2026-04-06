Trump extends Iran deadline for Hormuz reopening, warns of consequences
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump extended the deadline for Iran to negotiate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz by 24 hours on Sunday. The new deadline is set for Tuesday evening, Eastern Time (12:00am Wednesday, GMT), after which he warned Iran could face devastating infrastructure attacks. The Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil and gas shipping lane, has been blocked by Iran since February 28 due to a US-Israeli bombing campaign.
Deadline confirmation
'Iran won't have bridges standing if they don't negotiate'
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump confirmed the new deadline and warned of severe consequences if Iran doesn't comply. He was quoted as saying, "We are in a position that's very strong, and that country will take 20 years to rebuild, if they're lucky, if they have a country." He added, "And if they don't do something by Tuesday evening, they won't have any power plants, and they won't have any bridges standing."
Deal prospects
Hope for agreement with Iran
Despite the tensions, Trump is hopeful for a possible agreement with Iran. He said on Fox News that he thinks there's a good chance of reaching an accord by Monday. "I think there is a good chance tomorrow, they are negotiating now," the US President said. If no deal is reached soon, he warned that "very little" would be off-limits in terms of US action against Iran.
Protest support
US attempted to arm Iranian protesters, claims Trump
Trump also revealed that the United States tried to send weapons to Iranian protesters through Kurdish intermediaries. "We sent guns to the protesters, a lot of them," he said. "And I think the Kurds took the guns." Trump was referring to the protests that erupted in Iran over high living costs, which were a result of sanctions imposed on Tehran. However, Iraqi Kurdistan's Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani denied any attempts by Washington to arm opposition groups in his region.