Trump threatens 25% tariff on Iran trade partners, including India

United States President Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on countries that continue to do business with Iran , calling the decision "final and conclusive." This move is aimed at putting pressure on Iran amid rising unrest that has left nearly 600 dead and led to thousands of arrests. "Effective immediately, any country doing business with...Iran will pay a tariff of 25 percent on any business being done with the United States of America," he said.

Trade impact US tariffs could reach 75% for Indian exports The new tariffs could have serious implications for India, which has longstanding trade ties with Tehran. The US has already imposed a reciprocal 25% tariff on Indian goods and an additional 25% levy in response to India's purchase of Russian crude oil. This means that Indian exports to the US could now be subject to tariffs as high as 75%, which could severely affect competitiveness across multiple sectors.

Trade statistics India-Iran trade figures and strategic projects at risk India is one of Iran's top five trade partners, with bilateral trade standing at $1.68 billion in 2024-25. Major Indian exports to Iran include organic chemicals, basmati rice, tea, sugar and pharmaceuticals. The Chabahar Port project between India and Iran is also under threat due to the new tariffs. The port is crucial for India's regional connectivity plans and humanitarian supply routes. It is seen as India's gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia by bypassing Pakistan.