Trump officially unveils 'Board of Peace' in Davos

United States President Donald Trump has officially launched his "Board of Peace" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland . Calling the ceremony a "very exciting day," he said, "We have Peace in the Middle East; no one thought that was possible." "We settled eight wars and another is coming as well, you know what that is," he said, teasing the ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Hamas Trump threatens Hamas "We have little fires that we'll put out, but they're little," he said, asserting that the war in Gaza "is really coming to an end." Trump referred to Hamas as those who "were born with rifles in their hands" and threatened aggression if it refuses a peace deal. "They have to give up their weapons, and if they don't do that, it's going to be the end of them," he said.

Board 19 countries joined Trump Representatives from less than 20 countries attended his new "Board of Peace" signing event, which saw none of the United States' traditional Western European allies present. Trump, who will chair the board, was joined by dozens of world leaders from 19 countries, including Argentina, Bahrain, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Pakistan, Paraguay, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Mongolia.

Advertisement

Mandate details Board of Peace's mandate and membership Originally proposed as a response to the Gaza conflict, the Board of Peace's mandate has since expanded to include other geopolitical issues. This has sparked concerns that Trump wants it to replace the United Nations. Member states serve three-year terms but can secure permanent membership by contributing $1 billion each. This provision has drawn criticism for potentially turning peace diplomacy into a pay-to-play system.

Advertisement

UN New board to work 'in conjunction' with UN However, Trump said on Thursday that he wants his new "Board of Peace" to work "in conjunction" with the United Nations. "Once this board is completely formed, we can do pretty much whatever we want to do, and we'll do it in conjunction with the United Nations," he said. "I've always said the United Nations has got tremendous potential. Has not used it, but there's tremendous potential," he added.

Leadership structure Board of Peace's executive authority and founding members The board's charter gives its chairman extensive executive authority, including veto power and member removal. This concentration of power has raised concerns about checks and balances. The founding Executive Board includes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.