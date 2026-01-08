Trump withdraws US from 66 international organizations: Here's why

United States President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation withdrawing the country from 66 international organizations, including 35 non-United Nations bodies and 31 UN-affiliated entities. The White House said these organizations go against "US national interests" by promoting "radical climate policies, global governance, and ideological programs that conflict with US sovereignty and economic strength."

Review outcome Withdrawal follows review of international organizations The decision to withdraw was taken after a review of all international intergovernmental organizations, conventions, and treaties that the US is part of. The White House said these withdrawals will stop American taxpayer funding and involvement in entities that push globalist agendas over US priorities or deal with important issues inefficiently or ineffectively.

Administration's stance Trump's administration criticizes targeted organizations The Trump administration has criticized the targeted organizations as redundant, mismanaged, unnecessary, wasteful, and poorly run. They are seen as catering to diversity and "woke" initiatives. The State Department said these institutions were captured by interests advancing agendas contrary to US interests or posing a threat to national sovereignty and prosperity.

Climate impact US withdrawal from climate-focused organizations The US withdrawal from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is a significant step in distancing itself from climate-focused international organizations. The UNFCCC, a 1992 agreement among 198 countries, supports climate change activities in developing nations and serves as the foundation for the Paris climate agreement. Trump's administration has previously criticized and withdrawn funding from several UN bodies, including UNESCO and WHO.