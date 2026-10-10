Turkey will ban under-15s from social media starting November 1
World
Starting November 1, anyone in Turkey under 15 will not be allowed on social media.
The new law, passed in April, says platforms must check users' ages and take the necessary technical and administrative measures, including age verification, to implement protections for young people.
The main goal is to keep kids safer online.
Global push prompts Turkish rights concerns
Turkey's move follows a global push to protect young people online: Australia already has similar rules, and the UK and France might follow.
But some human rights groups are worried this could also tighten government control over free speech, especially since Turkey has recently blocked numerous social media accounts in recent weeks.