Uganda army chief demands $1B and 'most beautiful Turkish wife'
What's the story
General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) Chief of Defence Forces, has made two controversial demands from Turkey. He asked for $1 billion as a "security dividend" for Uganda's military efforts in Somalia against Islamic militants. The second demand was for "the most beautiful woman in that country" to be his wife.
Diplomatic threats
Kainerugaba threatens diplomatic repercussions if demands aren't met
Kainerugaba has threatened serious diplomatic repercussions if Turkey doesn't meet his demands within 30 days. He warned that Uganda would ban Turkish Airlines from its airspace and sever all diplomatic ties with Ankara. "For Turkey, it's a really simple deal... Either they pay us or I close their embassy here," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Past incidents
Previous outrageous demand to Italian PM
This isn't the first time Kainerugaba has made such outrageous demands. In October 2022, he offered 100 Ankole cows, which he described as "the most beautiful cows on earth," for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's hand in marriage. After his offer was rejected, he threatened to invade Rome. His father, President Museveni, had to apologize for these remarks and criticize his son's "interference" in other countries' affairs.
Security threats
Kainerugaba's history of controversial statements
Kainerugaba has also made controversial statements about regional security. He threatened to invade Kenya in 2022, which led to his temporary dismissal from the position of Chief of Defense Forces. Despite these incidents, neither Turkish nor Somali officials have publicly responded to Kainerugaba's latest demands. Ugandan authorities are yet to clarify if these statements reflect official policy or personal views of the General.