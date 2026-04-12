Uganda army chief demands $1B and 'most beautiful Turkish wife'

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) Chief of Defence Forces, has made two controversial demands from Turkey . He asked for $1 billion as a "security dividend" for Uganda's military efforts in Somalia against Islamic militants. The second demand was for "the most beautiful woman in that country" to be his wife.

Diplomatic threats Kainerugaba threatens diplomatic repercussions if demands aren't met Kainerugaba has threatened serious diplomatic repercussions if Turkey doesn't meet his demands within 30 days. He warned that Uganda would ban Turkish Airlines from its airspace and sever all diplomatic ties with Ankara. "For Turkey, it's a really simple deal... Either they pay us or I close their embassy here," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Past incidents Previous outrageous demand to Italian PM This isn't the first time Kainerugaba has made such outrageous demands. In October 2022, he offered 100 Ankole cows, which he described as "the most beautiful cows on earth," for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's hand in marriage. After his offer was rejected, he threatened to invade Rome. His father, President Museveni, had to apologize for these remarks and criticize his son's "interference" in other countries' affairs.

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