UK denies asylum to Afghan human rights defender
What's the story
The UK Home Office has denied asylum to a brave Afghan woman, Mina, who devoted her life to fighting for human rights in Afghanistan.
Despite her illustrious efforts toward advancing women's rights and security in her country, officials have said it is safe for her to go back home.
Mina's work included training and mentoring women all over Afghanistan under projects funded by Western governments.
Threatened existence
Mina's work put her life in danger
Before the Taliban takeover in 2021, Mina was in grave danger for her fight for human rights.
Reacting to the rejection of her asylum, she said, "Now every day I fear being sent back to my home country."
Her job included facing daily threats of bomb blasts and abduction.
"I received security training about how to respond if I was caught up in a bombing or a kidnapping," she said.
Official response
Home Office's stance on Mina's case
The Home Office has previously accepted protection claims from women like Mina, who are at risk of being targeted by the Taliban for their work.
But recent immigration statistics have unveiled a dramatic increase in rejected claims from Afghan women and asylum seekers.
Despite providing evidence of her work with Western government projects during her asylum interview, Mina's claim was rejected with the conclusion that she does not face a real risk of persecution or harm upon returning to Afghanistan.
Dismantled support
Support networks for Afghan women have been destroyed
The Home Office refusal letter claimed Mina likely has a great support network due to her job.
However, most of Mina's colleagues before the Taliban takeover are in hiding or have left the country, leaving largely dismantled support networks.
"There are no compassionate factors in your case that warrant a grant of leave to remain outside the immigration rules."
Lost dreams
Mina's hopes for a better life in the UK
Mina said she was disappointed with the asylum refusal. When she arrived in the UK, she felt safe and had hoped for a chance to live.
"I was really full of hope that my life would change," she said.
Her solicitor Jamie Bell of Duncan Lewis called the decision shocking and offensive to those who defended Western values in Afghanistan.
A Home Office spokesperson declined to comment on individual cases.