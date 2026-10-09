UK sanctions Cryptomus, Heleket and Certa Payments allegedly aiding Russia
The UK just sanctioned three crypto exchanges, Cryptomus, Heleket, and Certa Payments, for allegedly helping Russia get around international sanctions.
These platforms, run by Xeltox Enterprises, the Canadian-registered company behind Cryptomus, Heleket and Certa Payments, plus a few others like TokenSpot and VexPay, are accused of moving money for a Kremlin-backed network involving a ruble-based stablecoin.
UK targets Russian oil and suppliers
This move is part of the U.K.'s wider effort to cut off funding for Russia during the Ukraine conflict.
The new sanctions target not just crypto firms but also Russian oil companies, shadow tankers, and suppliers linked to missile and drone production.
The UK says these steps are meant to disrupt the Kremlin's ability to wage war by freezing assets and blocking business with these groups.