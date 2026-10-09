UK sanctions Cryptomus, Heleket and Certa Payments allegedly aiding Russia

The UK just sanctioned three crypto exchanges, Cryptomus, Heleket, and Certa Payments, for allegedly helping Russia get around international sanctions.

These platforms, run by Xeltox Enterprises, the Canadian-registered company behind Cryptomus, Heleket and Certa Payments, plus a few others like TokenSpot and VexPay, are accused of moving money for a Kremlin-backed network involving a ruble-based stablecoin.