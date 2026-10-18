Ukraine attacks Russia's St. Petersburg, Moscow with drones; 1,000+ intercepted
What's the story
Ukraine has launched a massive drone attack on Moscow and St. Petersburg, targeting an oil terminal and a data center in the latter city. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported shooting down 1,015 drones in Moscow and other western regions. St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov confirmed the attacks, stating that emergency services are working to extinguish fires at several locations, including an oil terminal and industrial warehouses.
Damage assessment
One death, 5 injuries in St. Petersburg
The drone attacks have resulted in one death and five injuries in St. Petersburg, Governor Beglov said. Apartment buildings and homes were also damaged due to the strikes.
In Yanino, Leningrad region, two transformer substations were hit, leaving around 20,000 people without electricity on Sunday morning.
The scale of these attacks is among the largest seen since the war began.
Industry impact
Ukraine resumes attacks on Russia's oil industry
The drone strikes also mark Ukraine's return to targeting Russia's oil industry after a hiatus due to pressure from US President Donald Trump for an "energy ceasefire."
Despite Trump's announcement of a "ceasefire" and sanction relief on Russian diesel, the Kremlin did not honor it.
This week, Trump further eased pressure on Putin by waiving new sanctions that would have expanded measures against Russia's oil and gas industry.
Criticism voiced
Trump criticized for actions by Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticized Trump's actions, saying they encourage Putin to continue hostilities.
He also expressed concern over Elon Musk's Starlink internet system being restricted on Ukrainian drones, disrupting military operations.
There are fears that Trump may limit intelligence sharing on Russian missile launches with Ukraine.
Ongoing conflict
Russia continues to attack Ukraine despite 'ceasefire'
Despite the "ceasefire" declaration, Russia has continued to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
President Zelenskyy accused Russia of launching at least 76 attacks on energy targets in the past week alone.
He said Russian forces have used nearly 2,700 attack drones, 1,700 aerial bombs, and 66 missiles, most of them ballistic, against Ukraine over the past week.