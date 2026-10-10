Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky criticizes Donald Trump's Russia diesel deal
World
Ukraine's President Zelensky isn't happy about Trump's new deal with Russia, which brings in over 300,000 tons of Russian diesel to American and global buyers and could go up to 3 million tons.
The agreement also includes a waiver on some US energy sanctions against Russia.
Zelensky says this move just helps Russia while the war in Ukraine is still going on.
Zelensky proposes energy truce asks US.
As a response, Zelensky offered a counter-deal: if Russia stops hitting Ukrainian energy sites, Ukraine will stop targeting Russian oil refineries.
He's also asking the US to help both sides reach a fair compromise.