Ukraine strikes 3 Russian missile production sites with domestic drones
World
Ukraine just carried out strikes on three Russian sites tied to missile production, one in Tver and another in Nizhny Novgorod.
These attacks show how Ukraine is stepping up its use of domestically produced drones and sometimes missiles to disrupt Russia's weapons supply.
Russian serviceman killed defending Nizhny Novgorod
One Russian serviceman was killed trying to defend the site in Nizhny Novgorod, but overall damage was minor, just some debris and a fire at the Tver plant that was extinguished.
This move highlights Ukraine's ongoing push to weaken Russia's missile capabilities using domestically produced drones.