Ukraine's foreign minister and Vladimir Putin praise India's peace plan

India just dropped a three-point peace plan to help end the Ukraine-Russia conflict, focusing on keeping energy flowing, grain moving, and shipping safe.

The proposal got a thumbs up from both Ukraine's foreign minister, who called it the most comprehensive proposal of the four proposals received from India, Egypt, Turkiye, and the US, and Russia's president, Putin, who publicly acknowledged that PM Narendra Modi has "very good ideas" for finding solutions that are acceptable to both sides.