Ukraine's foreign minister and Vladimir Putin praise India's peace plan
India just dropped a three-point peace plan to help end the Ukraine-Russia conflict, focusing on keeping energy flowing, grain moving, and shipping safe.
The proposal got a thumbs up from both Ukraine's foreign minister, who called it the most comprehensive proposal of the four proposals received from India, Egypt, Turkiye, and the US, and Russia's president, Putin, who publicly acknowledged that PM Narendra Modi has "very good ideas" for finding solutions that are acceptable to both sides.
India seeks energy, grain, shipping safety
India wants attacks on energy sites to stop, grain exports to keep moving smoothly, and commercial ships (plus their crews) to stay safe, especially through the Black Sea.
The plan also highlights India's push for stable trade during conflicts and shows its growing role as a neutral voice for peace in global issues.