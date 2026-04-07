UN Security Council to vote on Iran's Hormuz blockade today

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will vote on a resolution concerning the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. The draft resolution, however, has been significantly watered down after China opposed authorizing the use of force. The vote is scheduled for 11:00am local time (0300 GMT). The revised text "strongly encourages states...to coordinate efforts, defensive in nature," to ensure navigation safety in the strait.

Drafting efforts Bahrain leading efforts to draft resolution Bahrain, which chairs the 15-member Council, has been leading efforts to draft a resolution. The Gulf Arab state and its allies, including the United States, have been trying to get a resolution that would authorize "all defensive means necessary" to protect commercial shipping. However, this proposal was postponed after several veto-holding permanent members, including France, Russia and China, opposed it on grounds that it would legitimize "the unlawful and indiscriminate use of force."

Diplomatic position China willing to work with Russia at UNSC China has been vocal about its opposition to the use of force in the Strait of Hormuz. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said after talks with his Russian counterpart that China is willing to work with Russia at the UNSC to calm tensions in the Middle East. He stressed that achieving a ceasefire as soon as possible is key to resolving issues in the strait.

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Draft What latest draft says The latest draft "strongly encourages states...to coordinate efforts, defensive in nature, commensurate to the circumstances, to contribute to ensuring the safety and security of navigation, including through the escort of merchant and commercial vessels," rather than explicitly authorizing force. It also "demands" that Iran "immediately cease all attacks against merchant and commercial vessels and any attempt to impede transit passage...in the Strait of Hormuz." It further calls for the end to attacks on civilian water, oil, and gas infrastructure.

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