LOADING...
Home / News / World News / UN Security Council to vote on Iran's Hormuz blockade today
UN Security Council to vote on Iran's Hormuz blockade today
The vote is scheduled for 11:00am local time

UN Security Council to vote on Iran's Hormuz blockade today

By Chanshimla Varah
Apr 07, 2026
11:44 am
What's the story

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will vote on a resolution concerning the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. The draft resolution, however, has been significantly watered down after China opposed authorizing the use of force. The vote is scheduled for 11:00am local time (0300 GMT). The revised text "strongly encourages states...to coordinate efforts, defensive in nature," to ensure navigation safety in the strait.

Drafting efforts

Bahrain leading efforts to draft resolution

Bahrain, which chairs the 15-member Council, has been leading efforts to draft a resolution. The Gulf Arab state and its allies, including the United States, have been trying to get a resolution that would authorize "all defensive means necessary" to protect commercial shipping. However, this proposal was postponed after several veto-holding permanent members, including France, Russia and China, opposed it on grounds that it would legitimize "the unlawful and indiscriminate use of force."

Diplomatic position

China willing to work with Russia at UNSC

China has been vocal about its opposition to the use of force in the Strait of Hormuz. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said after talks with his Russian counterpart that China is willing to work with Russia at the UNSC to calm tensions in the Middle East. He stressed that achieving a ceasefire as soon as possible is key to resolving issues in the strait.

Advertisement

Draft

What latest draft says 

The latest draft "strongly encourages states...to coordinate efforts, defensive in nature, commensurate to the circumstances, to contribute to ensuring the safety and security of navigation, including through the escort of merchant and commercial vessels," rather than explicitly authorizing force. It also "demands" that Iran "immediately cease all attacks against merchant and commercial vessels and any attempt to impede transit passage...in the Strait of Hormuz." It further calls for the end to attacks on civilian water, oil, and gas infrastructure.

Advertisement

Iranian stance

Iran blocking strait since conflict began

Iran has been largely blocking the Strait since a conflict with the US and Israel erupted in late February. The country wants a permanent end to hostilities but is resisting calls to reopen the strait. US President Donald Trump has warned Iran could be "taken out" if it doesn't meet his deadline for a deal by Tuesday night.

Advertisement