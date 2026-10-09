U.N. warns Gaza needs shelter, El Nino threatens 2 million
World
The U.N. says nearly everyone in Gaza urgently needs shelter, with severe El Nino rains expected to hit soon.
Flooding could get much worse because the region's drainage systems and buildings are already badly damaged, putting about 2 million people at risk.
Gaza winter shelter needs 17% met
So far, only about 17% of the needs for winter shelter supplies have actually been met by humanitarian actors in Gaza, mainly because of Israeli restrictions on aid.
IOM Director General Amy Pope said the situation was dire and urged for more help to protect displaced families this winter.
Even though some tents and tarps have gotten through, it's nowhere near enough given the ongoing challenges.