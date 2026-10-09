United Nations criticizes US plan to live-stream Nidal Hasan execution
The United Nations has strongly criticized the US for planning to live-stream the execution of Nidal Hasan, who killed 13 people in a 2009 Fort Hood shooting.
The U.N. called the idea of a public execution "abhorrent" and warned it could violate international rules against torture.
If it goes ahead, this would be the first military firing squad execution in the US since World War II.
Nidal Hasan execution set December 3
U.N. officials say broadcasting an execution crosses ethical lines and may amount to cruel treatment, drawing uncomfortable comparisons to practices in countries like Iran and Afghanistan.
Hasan, charged with killing 13 people and wounding 31 in a November 2009 shooting spree at Fort Hood, Texas, is scheduled for execution on December 3, raising tough questions about human rights and how justice should be served in the digital age.