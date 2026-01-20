US deploys military aircraft to Greenland amid escalating tensions

The United States will be deploying military aircraft to Greenland's Pituffik Space Base, amid escalating tensions over President Donald Trump 's interest in acquiring the self-governing Danish territory. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) announced on Monday, January 19, that its aircraft would soon arrive at the base as part of "long-planned" activities. NORAD said it routinely conducts "sustained, dispersed operations" in the "defense of North America," through one or all three NORAD regions (Alaska, Canada, and the continental US).

Planned operations Aircraft deployment part of long-planned NORAD activities NORAD said that the aircraft will work with forces from bases in the continental United States and Canada. The command stressed that these operations are part of routine efforts to defend North America. "These aircraft will support various long-planned NORAD activities, building on the enduring defense cooperation between the United States and Canada, as well as the Kingdom of Denmark," a statement from NORAD read.

Danish response Denmark increases military presence in Greenland Meanwhile, Denmark has also increased its military presence in Greenland. Several aircraft carrying Danish troops and equipment landed on the island, adding to over 200 soldiers already stationed there. A large number of troops and the head of Denmark's army were deployed to Nuuk and Kangerlussuaq after a multinational military exercise led by Danish forces over the weekend.

Advertisement

Rising tensions Trump's remarks on Greenland spark European concern Trump's comments about taking control of Greenland "one way or the other" have alarmed US allies in Europe﻿, even threatening new tariffs on countries opposing his plans for the Arctic island. In response, Germany and France have called for a clear European response to Washington's threats and urged de-escalation. European Union officials warned of retaliatory measures if the US goes ahead with trade penalties. Meanwhile, Hungary has openly rejected calls for EU action, insisting it remains a bilateral issue.

Advertisement

Diplomatic talks NATO Secretary General discusses Arctic security with Denmark NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discussed the importance of the Arctic and Greenland's role in collective security with the Danish defense minister. He noted Copenhagen's efforts to invest in key defense capabilities in the region. Denmark has said it is open to discussions on an increased US military presence in Greenland but firmly rejected any transfer of sovereignty over the territory.