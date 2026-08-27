US-based Hindu priest tells woman she's possessed, then rapes her
What's the story
A 50-year-old Hindu priest from the United States has been arrested in Canada for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. The incident took place in Oshawa, Ontario, where the accused, Rajendranauth Doodnauth Maraj from New York, was hired by a family to perform a religious ceremony. According to Durham police, Maraj "deceived the victim into believing she was possessed by evil spirits and needed a specific ceremony to heal herself."
Legal proceedings
Priest charged with sexual assault
Maraj later took the victim to a private location, where he allegedly sexually assaulted the victim under the pretext of performing a religious ceremony.
Durham police have arrested Maraj and charged him with one count of sexual assault. He is currently being held for a bail hearing.
The police also suspect there may be other victims involved in this case and are urging anyone with information about similar incidents to come forward.
Ongoing investigation
Tipsters may be offered reward
Police have asked anyone with information to contact Detective Constable Cronin of the East Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520, extension 1605.
Anonymous information can also be provided to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through their website.
Tipsters may be offered a cash reward.
The allegations have not been proven in court.