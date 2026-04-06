IRGC intelligence chief Majid Khademi killed in airstrike 

The announcement comes as Iran and the United States are considering a proposed framework to end hostilities. The negotiations are being mediated by Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey. They also involve communication between Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The mediators are proposing a two-phased deal: a 45-day ceasefire followed by negotiations for a permanent end to the war. The ceasefire could be extended if required. The second phase would involve an agreement to permanently end hostilities

Mediation efforts

Trump threatens to blow up Iran if no deal reached

United States President Donald Trump has threatened to blow up the entire Iran unless a peace deal is reached with Washington. In a series of interviews, Trump said if no peace deal is reached in 48 hours, "we're blowing up the entire country." "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F***kin' Strait, you crazy bastards," Trump also wrote on Truth Social.