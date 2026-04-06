IRGC intelligence chief Majid Khademi killed in airstrike
What's the story
Major General Majid Khademi, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence organization, has been killed in an airstrike. The IRGC confirmed Khademi's death in a post on their Telegram channel. "Major General Majid Khademi, the powerful and educated head of the Intelligence Organisation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was martyred in the criminal terrorist attack by the American-Zionist enemy... at dawn today," said the Guards.
Diplomatic tensions
Announcement comes as Iran, US mull ceasefire framework
The announcement comes as Iran and the United States are considering a proposed framework to end hostilities. The negotiations are being mediated by Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey. They also involve communication between Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The mediators are proposing a two-phased deal: a 45-day ceasefire followed by negotiations for a permanent end to the war. The ceasefire could be extended if required. The second phase would involve an agreement to permanently end hostilities
Mediation efforts
Trump threatens to blow up Iran if no deal reached
United States President Donald Trump has threatened to blow up the entire Iran unless a peace deal is reached with Washington. In a series of interviews, Trump said if no peace deal is reached in 48 hours, "we're blowing up the entire country." "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F***kin' Strait, you crazy bastards," Trump also wrote on Truth Social.