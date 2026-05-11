US lobbying records contradict Pakistan's ceasefire claim on 'Operation Sindoor'

United States lobbying disclosures, filed under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), show that Pakistan was actively engaged with political and defense stakeholders in Washington between May 6 and May 9, 2025. This was the same time as India's "Operation Sindoor." The documents, accessed by ANI, reveal nearly 60 interactions with US lawmakers, congressional staff, Treasury officials, national security advisers, and defense-linked personnel during this period. They have now shed light on Pakistan's misleading claims around the ceasefire.

Ceasefire claims Munir claimed India sought US mediation after conflict Pakistan army chief Asim Munir recently claimed that India sought US mediation for a ceasefire after last year's conflict following "Operation Sindoor." Speaking at a ceremony in Rawalpindi to commemorate the first anniversary of 'Marka-e-Haq,' Islamabad's name for the four-day conflict with India, Munir said Pakistan's strategy was "superior" to India's during the conflict. He said, "India expressed the desire for mediation through the American leadership, which Pakistan accepted in the interest of wider regional peace."

Counter-terrorism operation What was Operation Sindoor? "Operation Sindoor" was launched on May 7, 2025, after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. The operation was a calibrated tri-services response aimed at targeting terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and inside Pakistan. It involved detailed planning and an intelligence-led approach designed to minimize collateral damage while exercising operational restraint to avoid civilian casualties.

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Diplomatic outreach Pakistan's lobbying efforts in Washington The FARA filings show that many of the interactions were requests to arrange meetings for Pakistan's ambassador. By May 7 and May 8, the filings increasingly referenced discussions related to "tensions in the region." The contacts included communications involving US military veteran Brian Mast, national security advisers linked to House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, and staff from Senate Majority Leader John Thune's office.

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Defense engagement Disclosures highlight differences in approach The activity intensified on May 9 with several entries marked as "defense attache meeting request." The Pakistan Embassy in Washington stated that Brigadier Irfan Ali is the country's defense attache. The filings also highlight differing approaches by India and Pakistan in Washington during this period. India focused on seeking international condemnation of terrorism and diplomatic support against what it described as a "barbaric" attack, while Pakistan engaged with US political leaders, congressional offices, and defense officials.