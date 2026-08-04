US makes $20,000 visa bond program permanent for 50 countries

A visa bond is essentially a refundable security deposit that applicants from listed countries may be required to pay. The amount can range from $10,000 to $20,000.

It's important to note that this isn't a visa fee and doesn't guarantee approval.

If denied, the bond is fully refunded. If approved and the traveler departs on time, they get their money back.

However, if they overstay or violate conditions, the bond is forfeited.