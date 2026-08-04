US makes $20,000 visa bond program permanent for 50 countries
What's the story
The United States has announced its decision to make the visa bond program permanent from August 3, 2026. Under this program, certain applicants for B-1 (business) and B-2 (tourist) visas may be required to pay a refundable bond of up to $20,000 before being issued a US visa. Currently, this program applies to 50 countries, mostly in Africa and Asia.
Bond details
What is a visa bond?
A visa bond is essentially a refundable security deposit that applicants from listed countries may be required to pay. The amount can range from $10,000 to $20,000.
It's important to note that this isn't a visa fee and doesn't guarantee approval.
If denied, the bond is fully refunded. If approved and the traveler departs on time, they get their money back.
However, if they overstay or violate conditions, the bond is forfeited.
Program expansion
Program initiated in Trump era
The Trump administration launched this program in 2025 with Malawi and Zambia as the initial two countries.
It has since expanded to cover 50 nations, raising the maximum bond to $20,000 and removing the previous $5,000 minimum tier.
The move was aimed at reducing visa overstays and improving immigration compliance.
Critics argue that it places an unfair burden on citizens from poorer countries visiting family or pursuing opportunities in the US.
Program impact
Initial projections and actual numbers
Initially, the US State Department projected around 2,000 applicants would need to post a bond under this program. However, about 20,000 applicants were actually covered by it in the first year.
Nearly half opted not to pay the bond, and there was an 83% drop in business and tourist visas issued to citizens of covered countries.
The department hopes this final rule will further reduce demand for B1/B2 visa applications from nationals of these countries.
India unaffected
Will India be included in the future?
Despite concerns among Indians, it's important to note that India isn't on the current list of countries subject to this program.
Indian applicants are only required to pay regular visa application fees and undergo standard interview processes without any $20,000 deposit under existing policies.