US military will stay around Tehran until 'real agreement': Trump
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has threatened to escalate military action against Iran if a real agreement is not fully complied with. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said all "US ships, aircraft and military personnel, with additional ammunition, weaponry...that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded enemy, will remain in place in and around Iran until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with."
Deployment details
Trump warns of better and stronger retaliation
He warned of bigger, better and stronger retaliation if Iran doesn't comply with terms including no nuclear weapons and safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The president added that if the agreement is not complied with, "if for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the Shootin' Starts, bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before."
Truce terms
US-Iran ceasefire truce
The threat comes after a two-week ceasefire was announced between the US, Israel, and Iran. The truce was dependent on Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which remains unclear after Israel bombed several commercial and residential areas in central Beirut, killing hundreds. The US and Israel have claimed that Lebanon was not included in the ceasefire deal, but Vice President JD Vance admitted there was a legitimate misunderstanding regarding Lebanon's inclusion in the ceasefire agreement.
Counterclaims
Iran reacts to Lebanon bombings
In a strongly worded statement, Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said Israel and the US had violated several terms of the provisional truce. He also condemned Israel's aggressive bombardment of Lebanon and the US demand that Iran have no right to develop its own uranium. "In such [a] situation, a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations is unreasonable," the statement read. The statement, however, did not explicitly suggest that Iran had rejected the truce.