US no longer on most-powerful passport list; what about India? 

The United States passport has fallen out of the top 10 most powerful passports in the world for the first time in two decades, according to the Henley Passport Index 2025. The US now ranks 12th globally, tied with Malaysia . Citizens of the two nations enjoy visa-free access to 180 of the 227 countries tracked by the index. This decline is seen as a major shift in global mobility dynamics from Western countries to Asian nations.

Rankings Singapore remains on top, followed by South Korea, Japan Singapore has retained its position as the world's most powerful passport, granting its citizens visa-free access to 193 destinations. South Korea and Japan follow closely with access to 190 and 189 destinations, respectively. European countries such as Germany, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland also feature prominently in the top 10 due to their strong diplomatic ties and openness to travel.

Decline factors US passport's decline attributed to widening reciprocity gap The decline of the US passport is largely attributed to a widening reciprocity gap. While Americans can travel to 180 destinations without a visa, the US only offers visa-free access to 46 countries, ranking it 77th globally in terms of openness. This imbalance has led several countries like Brazil, Vietnam, China, and Papua New Guinea, to impose restrictions on American travelers in response.