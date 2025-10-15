US strikes 5th vessel off Venezuelan coast, killing 6

The United States has struck another vessel off the Venezuelan coast, killing six people. The incident is the fifth of its kind since September and comes amid President Donald Trump 's intensified war on drugs. In a post on Truth Social, Trump alleged that the vessel belonged to "narcoterrorists" and was "trafficking narcotics." He also shared an aerial surveillance video showing the moment of impact.

Conflict escalation Pentagon's stance on suspected smugglers The Pentagon has classified the suspected smugglers as "unlawful combatants," saying they are non-state armed groups and terrorist organizations. This classification comes after a leaked memo to Congress, which stated that the US is in a "non-international armed conflict" with drug cartels. The memo also discussed tensions with Venezuela and accusations against President Nicolas Maduro, who has been accused of facilitating drug trafficking operations.

Legal concerns Legal and political implications of US strikes The US has positioned these strikes as acts of self-defense against drug traffickers. However, lawyers have raised questions about the legality of such military actions in international waters. Critics argue that this could be part of a larger political campaign to exert military pressure on Maduro's government. The strikes come after the US announced a $50 million reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest on drug-trafficking charges.