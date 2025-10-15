16 killed after fire breaks out at Dhaka garment factory

A massive fire at a garment factory in Dhaka , Bangladesh , has left at least 16 people dead and injured several others. The blaze broke out around midday on Tuesday at the four-story building in Mirpur. The death toll could rise as recovery operations are still underway. Fire service director Tajul Islam Chowdhury told local media that the victims probably died "instantly" after inhaling "highly toxic gas."

Expansion of blaze Chemical explosion caused flashover, released toxic gas The fire in the garment factory was doused in three hours. However, it had spread to an adjacent chemical warehouse that stored bleaching powder, plastic, and hydrogen peroxide. Eyewitnesses reported that a chemical explosion caused a flashover, releasing toxic gas, which left many unconscious. Chowdhury said that the victims were so badly burned that DNA testing may be the only recourse for identification.

Ongoing probe Investigation underway to determine legality of warehouse Chowdhury said that initial findings suggest that the garment factory had a tin roof with a grilled door that was kept locked. "The workers couldn't reach the upper level," he said. An investigation is underway to determine if the warehouse was operating legally. The police and military are trying to locate the owners of both buildings. Bangladesh's interim government head Muhammad Yunus expressed deep sorrow over the incident and urged authorities to investigate and support the victims' families.