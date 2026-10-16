US pauses perm at Microsoft, Adobe amid green card fraud

If you already have an H-1B visa, you're still good for now. But if your visa is expiring soon or you haven't filed your PERM yet, it's time to look at other options.

Immigration experts suggest checking out alternatives like the EB-1 category or family sponsorships.

As attorney Rajiv S. Khanna puts it, "ask your employer for copies of filed ETA-9089 showing case number and filing date any certification I-140 receipt and approval notices any I-485 receipts and every H-1B approval notice. Keep your own I-94 records along with a dated list of every trip abroad since recaptured days may decide whether you can extend."

Being organized can really help as rules shift around.