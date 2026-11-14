US proposes Ukraine cede Donbas for NATO membership: Zelenskyy
What's the story
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed that the United States has proposed a controversial deal during peace talks in Abu Dhabi. The proposal involves Ukraine giving up its eastern Donbas region in exchange for NATO membership. "The Americans raised a question: 'What if Ukraine joins NATO? Would Ukraine withdraw from Donbas?'" Zelensky said, adding this was the first time such a proposition was made.
Security concerns
'Real security in Europe means the EU and NATO'
Zelenskyy stressed that NATO is crucial for Europe's security and warned against Russia's attempts to change the continent's security architecture.
He said such moves could lead to more wars or escalations.
"Real security in Europe means the EU and NATO. That's it. There is no other security in Europe," he added.
Public consultation
Zelenskyy says will consult public if West offers security guarantees
Zelenskyy said his government is in talks with NATO and the European Union about specific security guarantees.
He said he would consult the Ukrainian public if Western countries confirm these guarantees.
"Then I will ask our Ukrainian society what it thinks: do we accept it or not? I have no right to make that decision on my own," he said.
Upcoming summit
Comments come ahead of meeting of US, China, Russia leaders
Zelenskyy's remarks come ahead of a historic meeting of the leaders of the United States, China, and Russia in Shenzhen.
The meeting will take place in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit next week.
This unprecedented gathering will bring together heads of the world's biggest nuclear powers.