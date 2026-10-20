US raises EB-5 minimum investment amounts starting January 1 2027
World
Big update for anyone eyeing a US green card through investment: Starting January 1, 2027, the minimum amount you'll need for the EB-5 visa is going up.
The minimum investment is set to increase on January 1, 2027, and both rural and high-unemployment-area projects (TEAs) and regular projects will see higher required investments.
EB-5 TEA $900,000-$937,500 non-TEA up-to $1.25 million
If you're investing in a TEA, the minimum jumps from $800,000 to somewhere between $900,000 and $937,500.
For non-TEA projects, it's rising from $1.05 million to up to $1.25 million.
This especially impacts Indian applicants, so if you're thinking about applying, it's smart to get your paperwork sorted soon and talk to an immigration lawyer before these new rules kick in.