US raises EB-5 minimum investment amounts starting January 1 2027

If you're investing in a TEA, the minimum jumps from $800,000 to somewhere between $900,000 and $937,500.

For non-TEA projects, it's rising from $1.05 million to up to $1.25 million.

This especially impacts Indian applicants, so if you're thinking about applying, it's smart to get your paperwork sorted soon and talk to an immigration lawyer before these new rules kick in.