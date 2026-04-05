US readies its most lethal long-range missiles against Iran

The United States has reportedly repositioned its most advanced long-range missiles, the Joint Air-to-Surface Missile-Extended Range (JASSM-ER), in preparation for a possible military operation against Iran . The decision to withdraw these $1.5 million weapons from Pacific stockpiles was made at the end of March. The move will leave only about 425 JASSM-ERs available globally, with around 75 others being "unserviceable."

Campaign update US commits entire JASSM-ER stock to Iran campaign The United States has committed nearly its entire stock of stealthy JASSM-ER cruise missiles to its military campaign against Iran. The JASSM-ER, which has a range of over 966km, was designed to strike targets from a safe distance beyond enemy air defenses. The commitment of these missiles comes as the US and Israel continue their air campaign against Iran's military infrastructure.

Supply issues Replacement of missiles could take years The US has been using large quantities of long-range weapons like the JASSM-ER for strikes, which limits risks to service members but depletes stocks meant for potential adversaries such as China. Replacing these used missiles would take years of production at current levels. The commitment of these missiles comes amid ongoing airstrikes by the US and Israel since February 28 against Iran's military infrastructure.

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Countermeasures Iran's missile response and US interceptor production ramp-up Iran has launched over 1,600 ballistic missiles and around 4,000 Shahed-type cruise missiles in response to the US and Israel's air campaign. The US has fired hundreds of Tomahawk cruise missiles during its attack on Iran. Lockheed Martin is ramping up production of interceptors to defend against these threats, with plans to produce 2,000 Patriot PAC-3 interceptors annually by 2030.

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