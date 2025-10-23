US shuts portal for reporting human rights abuses by military

The United States State Department has shut down the Human Rights Reporting Gateway (HRG), an online platform for reporting alleged human rights abuses by foreign military units armed with American weapons. The HRG was a formal "tip line" for organizations and individuals to directly report serious abuses to the US government, per BBC. Its removal has been criticized by human rights activists and a senior congressional aide who helped draft the law that mandated it.

Origin HRG set up under pressure to comply with Leahy Law The HRG was set up in 2022 under pressure to comply with the Leahy Law, which mandates the US government to facilitate receipt of information on gross human rights violations by militaries supplied by Washington. The portal received reports such as alleged excessive force by Colombian security forces during protests. Amnesty International had planned to submit cases related to US-armed Israel Defense Forces (IDF) units in the occupied West Bank through this channel before it was removed.

Criticism Entire human rights architecture rendered ineffective: Ex-officials Tim Rieser, a former senior aide to Senator Leahy who wrote the amendment mandating information gathering, slammed the gateway's removal as a violation of the law. He told the BBC that it was another indication that "the entire human rights architecture" within the department was being "rendered largely ineffective." Charles Blaha, ex-Director of Security and Human Rights at the State Department, said people would now have "no established channel" for reporting gross violations by foreign security forces.

Defense State Department defends decision, says it still receives reports In response to the backlash, the US State Department said it continues to receive reports on gross human rights violations and works with "credible organizations" on a full range of human rights issues. It maintained that it abides by its legal requirements. Before this move, the department also underwent a major reorganization under Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which included layoffs and closing offices focused on human rights monitoring.