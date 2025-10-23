US shuts portal for reporting human rights abuses by military
What's the story
The United States State Department has shut down the Human Rights Reporting Gateway (HRG), an online platform for reporting alleged human rights abuses by foreign military units armed with American weapons. The HRG was a formal "tip line" for organizations and individuals to directly report serious abuses to the US government, per BBC. Its removal has been criticized by human rights activists and a senior congressional aide who helped draft the law that mandated it.
Origin
HRG set up under pressure to comply with Leahy Law
The HRG was set up in 2022 under pressure to comply with the Leahy Law, which mandates the US government to facilitate receipt of information on gross human rights violations by militaries supplied by Washington. The portal received reports such as alleged excessive force by Colombian security forces during protests. Amnesty International had planned to submit cases related to US-armed Israel Defense Forces (IDF) units in the occupied West Bank through this channel before it was removed.
Criticism
Entire human rights architecture rendered ineffective: Ex-officials
Tim Rieser, a former senior aide to Senator Leahy who wrote the amendment mandating information gathering, slammed the gateway's removal as a violation of the law. He told the BBC that it was another indication that "the entire human rights architecture" within the department was being "rendered largely ineffective." Charles Blaha, ex-Director of Security and Human Rights at the State Department, said people would now have "no established channel" for reporting gross violations by foreign security forces.
Defense
State Department defends decision, says it still receives reports
In response to the backlash, the US State Department said it continues to receive reports on gross human rights violations and works with "credible organizations" on a full range of human rights issues. It maintained that it abides by its legal requirements. Before this move, the department also underwent a major reorganization under Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which included layoffs and closing offices focused on human rights monitoring.
Aid
US is largest provider of military aid to foreign countries
The US is the largest provider of military aid, giving funding, training, and arms to over 150 nations. Its vetting procedures to prevent arms from going to units involved in breaches of international law have evolved over the years. The 1997 legislation named after Senator Leahy is one of its major pillars. The Leahy Laws refer to two statutory provisions that prohibit the US from giving assistance to any foreign country's security forces that are implicated in human rights violations.