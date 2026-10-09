US sanctions ICC after Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize
World
Just hours after Navi Pillay received the Nobel Peace Prize for her work in international law, the Trump administration announced new sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC).
The move blocks the ICC's financial transactions to stop it from prosecuting Americans.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, "President Trump will never allow the International Criminal Court to prosecute Americans," showing a clear hard line against the court.
Navi Pillay warns undermining international justice
These sanctions could make things awkward with European allies who support the ICC.
Pillay, fresh off her Nobel win, warned that undermining international justice risks a world ruled by power rather than law, a message that feels especially timely now.