US sanctions Indian couple for helping Iran evade oil restrictions
What's the story
The United States has imposed fresh sanctions on individuals and firms in India and Turkey. The sanctions target Suniel Kumar Sharma and his wife, Jaspreet Preeti Shahid, along with two other Indian citizens who head two of the couple's businesses. These individuals are accused of helping Iran evade oil-related restrictions through maritime fraud. The US Treasury Department claimed they provided false flags and certifications to sanctioned vessels transporting Iranian petroleum, including those used by the Iranian military and its proxies.
Fraud exposure
Fraudulent claims and evasion of international restrictions
The US Treasury Department said Sharma and Shahid, who are based in Chandigarh, fraudulently claimed to represent countries such as Guyana, Eswatini, and Laos.
The department said Sharma's network bought web domains, creating websites that claimed to offer services on behalf of those countries and others, including flagging, seafarer training and certification, and vessel classification.
The couple also operated a network of India-based entities for fraudulent flagging registries.
Ongoing action
US Treasury Secretary's warning to Iranian regime supporters
The department also sanctioned Turkey-based Fugo Ground Services Inc.
This company provided ground handling and other services to several US-sanctioned Iranian airlines that continued to operate in Turkey, including Iran Air Tour, Saha Airlines, Taban Airlines and Ata Airlines.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the government will continue to sanction those supporting Iran.
He said, "We know where you are, and we will sanction those who continue supporting the Iranian regime, whether by land, sea, or air."
Economic impact
Economic warfare against Iran and its impact
The sanctions are part of "Operation Economic Outcast," which aims to cut off Iran's ability to sell oil for its war with the US and Israel, and are viewed as an escalation of economic warfare against Iran, despite the midterm election results.
"Even after a brutal electoral defeat, Washington appears unwilling to take even the smallest step toward de-escalation," Brett Erickson, managing principal of Obsidian Risk Advisors, told Reuters.
Additional sanctions
'I think part of it was Iran'
President Donald Trump on Wednesday acknowledged the role the Iran war played in the election drubbing but said he would have done it again.
"I think part of it was Iran."
The conflict had been unpopular with Americans since it began.
During the campaign, Democratic candidates blamed the war for rising fuel prices and other costs, while Trump shifted his goals and deadlines for the war, threatening to escalate military operations while also stating the conflict could end any time.