US sanctions Indian couple for helping Iran evade oil restrictions

The US Treasury Department said Sharma and Shahid, who are based in Chandigarh, fraudulently claimed to represent countries such as Guyana, Eswatini, and Laos.

The department said Sharma's network bought web domains, creating websites that claimed to offer services on behalf of those countries and others, including flagging, seafarer training and certification, and vessel classification.

The couple also operated a network of India-based entities for fraudulent flagging registries.