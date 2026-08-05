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Home / News / World News / US says Hormuz is open as Iran deal nears
US says Hormuz is open as Iran deal nears
US Central Command said it has helped over 1,000 vessels transit through the waterway

US says Hormuz is open as Iran deal nears

By Mudit Dube
Aug 05, 2026
09:59 am
What's the story

The United States military has said that the Strait of Hormuz is open for commercial vessels. This comes after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted at a possible deal with Iran to normalize navigation in the strait. The US Central Command said it has helped over 1,000 vessels transit through the waterway despite Iranian aggression.

Market impact

Oil prices drop sharply

Oil prices have also dropped sharply in the recent days, with Brent crude rising 0.4% to $79.7 per barrel on Wednesday.

The drop in oil prices comes as Bessent said a deal could be reached soon.

"We are in talks with the Iranians," he told CNBC. "There is a chance we may have a deal today or tomorrow to open the Strait and move towards a more normalized position in this conflict."

Diplomatic efforts

Deal to reopen strait being finalized

Reports suggest that the US and European countries are pressuring Oman to agree to a temporary deal with Iran.

A senior Pakistan government official said a document on reopening the Strait of Hormuz is close to being finalized.

Despite these developments, Iran maintains it is negotiating with Oman and not directly with Washington.

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Military assurance

US denies missile stockpile depletion reports

Meanwhile, US officials have denied reports of missile stockpile depletion.

President Donald Trump said the US has "far more munitions than anyone in the world, and far more than we need."

White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly also reiterated that the military has sufficient resources for ongoing operations and future plans.

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