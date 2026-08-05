US says Hormuz is open as Iran deal nears

Oil prices have also dropped sharply in the recent days, with Brent crude rising 0.4% to $79.7 per barrel on Wednesday.

The drop in oil prices comes as Bessent said a deal could be reached soon.

"We are in talks with the Iranians," he told CNBC. "There is a chance we may have a deal today or tomorrow to open the Strait and move towards a more normalized position in this conflict."