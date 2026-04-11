'No defenses against drone attack': Survivors dispute US official's claims

Survivors of a recent drone attack on a United States military base in Kuwait have disputed the official narrative of events. The attack, which took place on March 1 or March 2, killed six soldiers and injured more than 20 others. United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had claimed that a "squirter" drone breached the defenses of the "fortified base," causing extensive damage. However, survivors described it as an old military base with no protection against aerial attacks.

Base description Survivors describe base as old military installation The survivors, part of the 103rd Sustainment Command, described to CBS News that the tactical operations center was a "classic, older military base." It had basic defenses but no protection from drone attacks. One soldier said it was "about as weak as one gets" in terms of bunker strength. Another soldier added that there was a high likelihood of more bodies still inside the military base after the attack.

Troop relocation Troops moved to smaller base before the attack Before the US launched strikes on Iran, most troops in Kuwait were moved to bases in Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Around 60 personnel from the 103rd Sustainment Command were sent to the Port of Shuaiba, a smaller military outpost south of Kuwait. Their job was to manage munitions and equipment across the Middle East. One soldier said they moved closer to Iran without good reason, calling it an unsafe area that was a known target.

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Attack aftermath 'There was blood everywhere' After the drone strike, survivors described a chaotic scene with blood everywhere. "Head wounds, heavy bleeding, lots of perforated eardrums... folks are bleeding from their abdomen," one soldier said. The blast left the base's walls blackened and blown outwards. Visuals showed dark smoke billowing into the sky hours after the incident.

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