US tests 'doomsday' missile as war in Iran rages 

The United States conducted a test launch of its nuclear-capable Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Tuesday night. The unarmed missile, named GT 254, was launched at 11:00pm and successfully hit its target near the Marshall Islands in the Pacific Ocean . The missile was fired to "verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy," the Air Force Global Strike Command said.

Test rationale Test launch routine exercise The Air Force Global Strike Command confirmed that the test launch was a routine exercise and that it was scheduled years in advance. The Minuteman III missile can carry warheads up to 20 times more powerful than those dropped on Hiroshima during World War II. It has a range of about 9,656 km and can travel at speeds over 24,150 km/h.

Strategic importance Minuteman III missile key component of US nuclear triad The Minuteman III missile is a key component of the United States's nuclear triad, which includes land, sea, and air-based capabilities to launch nuclear weapons. The missiles are kept in silos across the western United States as a deterrent against potential nuclear attacks. In November, a Minuteman III missile was launched after President Donald Trump called for the restarting of nuclear weapons tests.

