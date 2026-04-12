Vance called Trump a 'dozen times' during 21-hour Iran talks

The main point of contention during the talks was Iran's nuclear program. Vance stressed that the US wanted a "fundamental commitment of will for the Iranians not to develop a nuclear weapon" in the long term. He said this was President Trump's "core goal" and what they tried to achieve through negotiations. However, no such assurances were given by Iran during these talks.

Stalemate explanation

Negotiations ended due to unreasonable demands from US: Iran

Iran blamed the collapse of talks on what it called "unreasonable demands" from the US side. The IRIB reported that despite their intensive negotiations, progress was stalled due to these demands. In a statement on Telegram, it said, "The Iranian delegation negotiated continuously and intensively for 21 hours in order to protect the national interests of the Iranian people; despite various initiatives from the Iranian delegation, the unreasonable demands of the American side prevented the progress of the negotiations."