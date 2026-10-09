Vijay Aggarwal charged with rape and sexual assault in London
Indian lawyer Vijay Aggarwal, 57, has been charged with rape and sexual assault in London. He also faces a charge of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.
He was denied bail because the judge worried he might leave the UK before his trial in March 2027.
Aggarwal's assistant, Manpreet Kaur, faces a similar charge, while another accused, Hara Tibrewala, got conditional bail after pleading not guilty.
Vijay Aggarwal pretrial hearing November 6
Aggarwal and Kaur were arrested last August at a Mayfair property for incidents that allegedly happened on May 26 and August 9.
The court said Aggarwal used job offers as a cover for sexual exploitation.
All female witnesses have been granted anonymity by UK law to protect their privacy.
The pretrial hearing is set for November 6 at Southwark Crown Court, and the case has drawn a lot of attention due to its serious nature.