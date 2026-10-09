Vijay Aggarwal charged with rape and sexual assault in London

Indian lawyer Vijay Aggarwal, 57, has been charged with rape and sexual assault in London. He also faces a charge of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

He was denied bail because the judge worried he might leave the UK before his trial in March 2027.

Aggarwal's assistant, Manpreet Kaur, faces a similar charge, while another accused, Hara Tibrewala, got conditional bail after pleading not guilty.