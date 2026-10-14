Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Trump's criticism of Ukraine's leadership was 'painful'

Zelenskiy made it clear: "We are not selling our country," and stressed how much Ukraine still needs global support against Russian aggression.

He also shared that losing Trump as a supportive partner feels like more than just a political setback.

Meanwhile, Zelenskiy told Piers Morgan Uncensored he was OK with Trump being in the middle of Ukraine and Russia, but added: "If you are in the middle, you have to stay in the middle."

Zelenskiy insists Ukraine won't make deals under pressure and will keep fighting for its independence.