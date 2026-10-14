Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Trump's criticism of Ukraine's leadership was 'painful'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says it was "painful" to hear US President Donald Trump criticize Ukraine's leadership while the country is still at war with Russia.
Trump recently called for Zelenskiy's replacement and agreed to lift sanctions on Russian diesel exports, which has only added to the tension.
Zelenskiy: Ukraine not for sale
Zelenskiy made it clear: "We are not selling our country," and stressed how much Ukraine still needs global support against Russian aggression.
He also shared that losing Trump as a supportive partner feels like more than just a political setback.
Meanwhile, Zelenskiy told Piers Morgan Uncensored he was OK with Trump being in the middle of Ukraine and Russia, but added: "If you are in the middle, you have to stay in the middle."
Zelenskiy insists Ukraine won't make deals under pressure and will keep fighting for its independence.