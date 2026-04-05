'Which lie should Americans believe?': Iran mocks Trump over rescue 

Iran has taken a jibe at United States President Donald Trump after he announced the successful rescue of a crew member. The US military had launched a search and rescue operation for the second crew member after a F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down earlier this week. In his Truth Social post, Trump described the operation as one of America's most daring in history.

Military claims Which lie should wise Americans and other nations believe: Iran Iran's Consulate in Hyderabad, India, called out Trump for his contradictory statements about Iran's military strength. The consulate mocked Trump's previous claims that the US and Israel had "completely destroyed and wiped out" Iran's military. They asked: "Which lie should wise Americans and other nations believe?" Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, slammed Trump for trying to "justify their bitter defeat" after the rescue operation.

Counterclaim Iran claims to have shot down a US aircraft Iran also claimed to have shot down a US aircraft during the rescue mission. Zolfaghari said, "The heroic operations of Iranian forces against US aggressors in southern Isfahan reveal the hollow nature of the American military and the humiliating failure of its forces." He added that Iran's decisive victory is an example of their courage and warned that their armed forces would crush any invader with God's help.

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