'Which lie should Americans believe?': Iran mocks Trump over rescue
What's the story
Iran has taken a jibe at United States President Donald Trump after he announced the successful rescue of a crew member. The US military had launched a search and rescue operation for the second crew member after a F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down earlier this week. In his Truth Social post, Trump described the operation as one of America's most daring in history.
Military claims
Which lie should wise Americans and other nations believe: Iran
Iran's Consulate in Hyderabad, India, called out Trump for his contradictory statements about Iran's military strength. The consulate mocked Trump's previous claims that the US and Israel had "completely destroyed and wiped out" Iran's military. They asked: "Which lie should wise Americans and other nations believe?" Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, slammed Trump for trying to "justify their bitter defeat" after the rescue operation.
Counterclaim
Iran claims to have shot down a US aircraft
Iran also claimed to have shot down a US aircraft during the rescue mission. Zolfaghari said, "The heroic operations of Iranian forces against US aggressors in southern Isfahan reveal the hollow nature of the American military and the humiliating failure of its forces." He added that Iran's decisive victory is an example of their courage and warned that their armed forces would crush any invader with God's help.
Rescue details
US confirms successful rescue of 2nd airman
The United States has confirmed the successful rescue of the second airman and reported that he sustained injuries. Trump hailed the operation as proof of America's "overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies." He congratulated his troops for pulling off both operations without any American casualties or injuries. On the other hand, Iran claimed that at least five people were killed and several flying objects were destroyed.