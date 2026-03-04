'Iran's next Supreme Leader will be target for elimination': Israel 

Israel has warned that whoever is chosen as the next Supreme Leader of Iran will be a "target for elimination." The warning was issued by Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, after the killing of Ali Khamenei, who ruled Iran for 37 years. "Every leader appointed by the Iranian terror regime to continue and lead the plan to destroy Israel, to threaten the US and the free world and the countries of the region...will be a target for elimination," he said.

Leader Khamenei's son elected Iran's new Supreme Leader According to Iran International, Mojtaba Khamenei, the second-eldest child of Khamenei, has been elected as Iran's new Supreme Leader. His father, Khamenei, was killed in the joint US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28. Along with him, his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter were all killed that day. A few days later, Khamenei's wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, also died from injuries sustained during the strikes.

Regional escalation Death toll and missile launches In retaliation, Iran has launched drones and missiles at Israel and US military installations across the Gulf region. The United Arab Emirates reported that it has intercepted over 1,000 Iranian missiles and drones. The UK Ministry of Defence also stated that its military forces had shot down drones in Iraq, Jordan, and Qatar during the last 24 hours. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said nearly 1,097 civilians have been killed in Iran since the US-Israeli attacks began.

