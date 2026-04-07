'Whole civilization will die tonight': Trump's fresh warning to Iran 

United States President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran , suggesting that the entire civilization could be wiped out by the end of the day. He made this statement on Truth Social, saying, "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will."

Trump 'Most important moment in complex history of the world' In the same message, he said the attack might be called off at the last minute before describing tonight as "the most important moment in the long and complex history of the world." "However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight....47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end," he wrote.

Escalating tensions Trump's threats to Iran escalate Trump's warning comes after he has repeatedly threatened Iran with severe attacks on its energy infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed beyond set deadlines. Initially, Trump had given Iran 48 hours to reopen the strategic waterway. The latest extension is until April 7, which is a far cry from the original 48-hour ultimatum that has now been stretched to 408 hours. The first deadline lasted five days before Trump added another 10 days in late March.

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