H-1B visa fee hike leads to surge in travel bookings

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:48 pm Sep 20, 2025

What's the story

The recent hike in H-1B visa fees to $100,000 has led to a surge in last-minute travel bookings to the United States. Indian professionals and students are now rushing to book their tickets before the new costs come into effect. Travel platforms such as MakeMyTrip have reported an unusual increase in last-minute bookings for same-day or next-day travel, which is rare for long-haul trips.