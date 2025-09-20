H-1B visa fee hike leads to surge in travel bookings
What's the story
The recent hike in H-1B visa fees to $100,000 has led to a surge in last-minute travel bookings to the United States. Indian professionals and students are now rushing to book their tickets before the new costs come into effect. Travel platforms such as MakeMyTrip have reported an unusual increase in last-minute bookings for same-day or next-day travel, which is rare for long-haul trips.
Travel impact
Experts predict major shifts in travel patterns
Dr. Vandana Singh, Chairperson of Aviation Cargo at the Federation of Aviation Industry in India, said the hike will disrupt short-term travel patterns and likely reduce medium-term US-bound travel from India. She noted that Indian nationals are the largest group of H-1B beneficiaries, making them more vulnerable to these changes. "Expect more caution from employers and fewer discretionary HR-approved international trips until legal clarity emerges," she added.
Workforce impact
Visa fee hike could limit job mobility for Indian techies
The H-1B visa program, which allows US companies to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations, has been a major source of employment for Indian tech professionals. However, with the new fee hike, US technology firms may find it harder to hire foreign talent. Immigration lawyer Sophie Alcorn warned that this could limit job mobility and make renewals costly for Indian tech workers.