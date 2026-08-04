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Home / News / World News / Paris prosecutor probes workplace bullying after suicide attempts
Paris prosecutor probes workplace bullying after suicide attempts
The probe was opened after a staff member connected to the French prime minister's office attempted suicide

Paris prosecutor probes workplace bullying after suicide attempts

By Snehil Singh
Aug 04, 2026
04:59 pm
What's the story

The Paris state prosecutor has launched a preliminary investigation into allegations of workplace bullying in government departments in France. The probe was opened after a staff member connected to the French prime minister's office attempted suicide. France Inter radio reported that two government employees have died by suicide and two others have attempted it, amid complaints of alleged workplace bullying.

Complaint details

Staff representative filed complaint in June

A staff representative had filed a complaint with the Paris prosecutor in June, alleging bullying in certain government departments.

The document stated that "presumed institutional bullying" may have led a staff member to attempt suicide.

Three internal government inquiries have also been launched into specific cases and broader workplace wellbeing issues within the prime minister's services.

Bullying claims

Allegations of bullying, mockery, and ostracism

The allegations of workplace bullying involve a group of government departments and missions under the prime minister's services.

The staff member at the center of the investigation worked in a service dealing with correspondence for the prime minister's office.

Her lawyer, Christelle Mazza, said her client felt "invisible," was excluded from meetings, removed from the staff list, and subjected to mockery and ostracism.

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Official response

Psychological welfare a 'constant priority': Officials

In light of the suicides and attempted suicides, two senior officials in the department of services of the prime minister have expressed their full respect and support to affected colleagues and families.

They stressed that psychological welfare is "a constant priority" for their services.

A specialist audit on workplace wellbeing will be conducted as part of this commitment.

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Ongoing investigations

Investigations ongoing in cooperation with trade union staff representatives

One case of attempted suicide was investigated and found not to be connected to government service. Another case is under administrative inquiry after bullying allegations.

Investigations are ongoing in close cooperation with trade union staff representatives for the two deaths by suicide.

The officials clarified that none of the affected individuals worked directly with the prime minister or in his office.

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