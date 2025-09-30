Global population to peak at 10.8bn before decline: UN report

The global population is projected to increase until the year 2080, peaking at around 10.8 billion before declining, according to a United Nations report. By 2100, the world's population could be reduced by nearly 100 million people from its peak. The decline is expected to be most pronounced in wealthy, developed nations where factors such as women's education and rights are influencing family planning decisions.

Birth rate decline 'Real crisis' The decline in the global population is largely attributed to falling birth rates in developed countries. Sociologist Stuart Gietel-Basten from Hong Kong University told Nature that low fertility rates are indicative of "broken systems and broken institutions" preventing people from having desired family sizes. He called this issue a "real crisis." Economic factors also play a role, with rising living costs making parenthood less appealing for many.

Social implications Sustainability of social programs The potential decline in population raises concerns about the sustainability of social programs, particularly those supporting the elderly. Some have controversially suggested taxing individuals who choose not to have children to offset these impacts. However, experts argue that instead of punitive measures, systemic changes are needed to support family planning choices and maintain a balanced global population.