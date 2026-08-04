18-year-old becomes world's youngest male professor
What's the story
Nathan Thomas, an 18-year-old from Florida, has entered the Guinness World Records as the world's youngest male professor. He achieved this feat by joining Miami Dade College as an engineering instructor at just 18 years and 346 days old. This record-breaking achievement surpasses that of Scottish mathematician Colin Maclaurin, who became a professor at age 19 in 1717. Meanwhile, Alia Sabur is the youngest female professor.
Early education
Thomas's academic journey
Thomas's academic journey is nothing short of extraordinary. He started dual-enrollment classes at Miami Dade College when he was just 10 years old.
By the time he was 14, Thomas had transferred to Florida International University (FIU), where he graduated with both a bachelor's and master's degree in electrical engineering with honors.
Teaching approach
'Age doesn't really factor into that'
At Miami Dade College, Thomas teaches COP 2270: C for Engineers, a course on C programming and computational problem-solving.
He believes age is not a barrier in education, as everyone comes to learn.
"Once you're in that setting, everyone's there for the same reason, which is to learn. Age doesn't really factor into that," he told Guinness World Records.
"I just focus on trying to do my job well and helping students in whatever way I can."
Career goals
Family background and interests
Thomas, who is now 21 and comes from a family of engineers, has always been interested in math and science.
He credits his mother for making learning fun and easy to understand.
The most rewarding part of teaching for him is seeing students understand difficult concepts.
Apart from teaching, he is pursuing a Juris Doctor degree at the University of Miami School of Law, with an expected graduation in 2028.
Career aspirations
Future goals and aspirations
Thomas hopes to combine his engineering background with legal knowledge by specializing in intellectual property law.
He believes the structured problem-solving skills he developed through engineering will help him in his legal studies.