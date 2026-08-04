18-year-old becomes world's youngest male professor

At Miami Dade College, Thomas teaches COP 2270: C for Engineers, a course on C programming and computational problem-solving.

He believes age is not a barrier in education, as everyone comes to learn.

"Once you're in that setting, everyone's there for the same reason, which is to learn. Age doesn't really factor into that," he told Guinness World Records.

"I just focus on trying to do my job well and helping students in whatever way I can."