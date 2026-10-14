Yemen's Houthis claim Aramco Dhahran hit as Riyadh missile intercepted
World
Yemen's Houthi rebels say they're stepping up attacks on Saudi Arabia, claiming to have hit oil giant Aramco's headquarters in Dhahran and launched attacks at King Khalid International Airport with missiles and drones.
In response, the Saudi-led coalition intercepted a ballistic missile fired toward Riyadh and issued an alert for a possible aerial threat in Riyadh.
King Khalid Airport closed until 17/10/2026
These strikes have already caused big disruptions: King Khalid International Airport is closed until October 17, 2026.
The Houthis are warning people to steer clear of Saudi airports and oil sites, calling them military targets.
All this comes as tensions rise in the region, putting extra pressure on Saudi Arabia's economy.