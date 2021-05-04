2021 Yamaha MT-25 and MT-03 bikes launched in Japan

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the 2021 iterations of the MT-25 and MT-03 motorcycles in its home country.

As for the highlights, the two bikes have a semi-faired look and come with a digital instrument cluster as well as a full-LED lighting setup. They draw power from a 249cc and 320cc parallel-twin engine, respectively.

Design

The bikes have a digital instrument cluster

The 2021 Yamaha MT-25 and MT-03 have a naked sporty design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, split-style seats, and an upswept exhaust.

The bikes pack a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on designer wheels.

They are available in three shades: Pastel Dark Grey, Matte Dark Grey Metallic, and Deep Purplish Blue Metallic.

Information

Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox

The 2021 Yamaha MT-25 is powered by a 249cc, liquid-cooled, inline twin-cylinder engine that makes 34.5hp/23Nm, while the MT-03 runs on a 320cc, liquid-cooled mill that generates 41.4hp/29Nm. Both the motors are paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

The bikes get disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the riders, the 2021 Yamaha MT-25 and MT-03 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels. However, it is unclear if they come with ABS.

Suspension duties on the motorcycles are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 Yamaha MT-25 and MT-03: Pricing

In Japan, the 2021 Yamaha MT-25 carries a price-tag of ¥621,500 (roughly Rs. 4.2 lakh) while the MT-03 costs ¥654,500 (approximately Rs. 4.4 lakh). The bikes are unlikely to make their way to India anytime soon.