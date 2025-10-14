2025 Lexus LM 350h MPV debuts in India at ₹2cr

Lexus has updated its luxury MPV, the LM 350h, with new convenience and safety features in India. The price of the vehicle remains unchanged, ranging from ₹2.15 crore to ₹2.69 crore (ex-showroom). Deliveries for the upgraded model have already started across the country. The changes are mainly focused on enhancing user experience and safety without altering the core design or performance of this high-end vehicle.

Feature upgrades The rear console now has button for powered doors The updated LM 350h now comes with a button on the rear console for operating powered rear doors, a feature that was missing earlier. The premium four-seater variant has also been given a rear tray and an auto-dimming IRVM for added safety. These additions are aimed at making the luxury MPV more user-friendly and secure.

Engine update The hybrid engine now complies with e20 fuel norms The only hardware update on the Lexus LM 350h is its 2.5-liter hybrid engine, which now complies with e20 fuel norms. This engine delivers a combined output of 250hp. The move is in line with global trends toward more environmentally friendly fuels and shows Lexus's commitment to sustainability in its luxury vehicles.

Design consistency The overall design of the luxury MPV remains unchanged Apart from the new features, the overall design of the Lexus LM 350h remains unchanged. It still sports a 14-inch infotainment system, a 12.28-inch driver's display, and an optional Mark Levinson sound system with up to 23 speakers. The vehicle also offers powered front seats with lumbar support adjustment and four-zone automatic climate control for maximum comfort of its passengers.